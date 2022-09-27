Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

