Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $15.09 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

