Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,002 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average of $247.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

