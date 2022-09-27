Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $180.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.99 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.06.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

