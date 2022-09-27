Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS stock opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $161.26 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

