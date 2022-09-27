Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Workday by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in Workday by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 13,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,008,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Workday by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

Workday Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.73. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.