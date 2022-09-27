Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

