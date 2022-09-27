Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 1.89% of Coastal Financial worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $528.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.17. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

