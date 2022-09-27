Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 736.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 85,909 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.