Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TEL opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

