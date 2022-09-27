Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 13,637 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,052 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

