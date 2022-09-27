ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors raised its position in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $430.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.31. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

