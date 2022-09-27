Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 363,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avantor by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 641,412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 1,385.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 303,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 283,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

