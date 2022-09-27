Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $56.81.

