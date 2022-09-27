Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $231.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

