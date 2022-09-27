Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

RHS opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $182.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

