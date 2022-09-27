Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,672 Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,311,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 556,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 96,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

