Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

