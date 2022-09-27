Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 14,936 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

