Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

