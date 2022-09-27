Denali Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALU. State Street Corp increased its position in Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Price Performance

VALU opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.19. Value Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Stories

