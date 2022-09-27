Well Done LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $273,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,371,086 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,900 shares of company stock worth $1,384,061. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

