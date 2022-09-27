Well Done LLC Has $210,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $276.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.75 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.