10,396 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

