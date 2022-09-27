Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.