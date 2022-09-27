Denali Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. Equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.