Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

