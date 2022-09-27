Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,592,348.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,048 shares of company stock valued at $101,158,042. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $434.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

