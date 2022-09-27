VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 107,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

