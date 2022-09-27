Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,484 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

