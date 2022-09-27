Denali Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 210,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CL King lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.