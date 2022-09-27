Denali Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $546.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.