Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $706.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.