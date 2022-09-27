9,000 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 252,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $33,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 13,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

