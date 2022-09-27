Denali Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,760,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 694,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

