Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Tiptree by 57.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 611,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 222,453 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

TIPT opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $355.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.09. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 58,247 shares of company stock valued at $648,106 over the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

