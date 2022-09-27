Denali Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 254.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of FMTX opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.