Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $663.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.60. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

