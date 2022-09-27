Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of USA Truck worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in USA Truck by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in USA Truck by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in USA Truck by 32.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

USAK stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $58.18.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

