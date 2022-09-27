Denali Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,968,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 329,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000.

Shares of BSIG opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $643.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

