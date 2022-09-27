Denali Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in AMERCO by 58.6% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 262,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMERCO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $498.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.14 and its 200-day moving average is $530.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.94. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

