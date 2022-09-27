Denali Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after purchasing an additional 167,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

