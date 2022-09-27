Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

