Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $291.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

