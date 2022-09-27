Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

NYSE:PGR opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

