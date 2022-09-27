Denali Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,747,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $151.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $192.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $150.56 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.