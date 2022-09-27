Denali Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,524,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

