Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 11,338 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2,863.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $401,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

