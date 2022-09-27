Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Celanese by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

