Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,127 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.